Feb 23 (Reuters) - Biotech founder Martin Shkreli’s request to have his securities fraud convictions thrown out was rejected by a judge who is set to sentence him on March 9, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

The evidence presented at the trial "was more than sufficient" to warrant a conviction for Shkreli, Judge Kiyo Matsumoto told his lawyers, according to Bloomberg. (bloom.bg/2EX0WSt) (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra)