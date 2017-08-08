U.S. moves to drop charges against Wall Street financier Wey

Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday moved to drop their criminal case accusing Benjamin Wey of running a fraudulent stock manipulation scheme, after a federal judge threw out much of the evidence they hoped to use against the Wall Street financier.

The dismissal request was the second in three weeks in a high-profile case handled by the U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan, following a July 21 motion to end a case against two former JPMorgan Chase & Co traders in the London Whale trading scandal.