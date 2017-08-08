FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. moves to drop charges against Wall Street financier Wey
August 8, 2017 / 8:36 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. moves to drop charges against Wall Street financier Wey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday moved to drop their criminal case accusing Benjamin Wey of running a fraudulent stock manipulation scheme, after a federal judge threw out much of the evidence they hoped to use against the Wall Street financier.

The dismissal request was the second in three weeks in a high-profile case handled by the U.S. Attorney’s office in Manhattan, following a July 21 motion to end a case against two former JPMorgan Chase & Co traders in the London Whale trading scandal.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Richard Chang

