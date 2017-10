HAVANA (Reuters) - The United States’ decision to reduce staff at its Havana embassy was hasty and will affect bilateral relations, Cuba’s Foreign Ministry chief for U.S. Affairs Josefina Vidal said on Friday.

“We consider the decision announced today by the U.S. government through the State Department is hasty and will affect bilateral relations,” Vidal said in a briefing broadcast on state-run television during the midday news show.