Taiwan deputy central bank governor says will continue currency dialogue with U.S.

TAIPEI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s central bank said it will still continue dialogue with the Washington over the U.S. Treasury’s currency report in the future, deputy central bank governor Ching-Long Yang said on Wednesday.

The semi-annual U.S. Treasury currency report issued on Tuesday in Washington said Taiwan was removed from its currency “monitoring list” because it had reduced the scale of its foreign exchange interventions.

