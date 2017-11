Nov 27 (Reuters) - A U.S. jury in Pittsburgh has indicted three people affiliated with a Chinese cyber security firm on computer fraud charges, saying they hacked into the networks of Siemens AG, Trimble Inc and Moodys Analytics.

The indictment, released on Monday, said the three defendants were owners, employees and associates of Guangzhou Bo Yu Information Technology Company Ltd in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou. (Reporting by Karen Freifeld in New York; editing by Grant McCool)