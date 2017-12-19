FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says Facebook, Microsoft disabled North Korean cyber actions
December 19, 2017 / 2:33 PM / a day ago

U.S. says Facebook, Microsoft disabled North Korean cyber actions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc and Microsoft Corp acted last week to disable a number of North Korean cyber actions, White House homeland security adviser Tom Bossert said on Tuesday as the United States publicly blamed Pyongyang for a May cyber attack that crippled hospitals, banks and other companies.

Bossert did not provide details on those actions but said the U.S. government was calling on companies to cooperate in cyber security defense.

Reporting by Dustin Volz; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Will Dunham

