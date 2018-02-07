FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 7, 2018 / 5:14 PM / in 13 hours

U.S. announces arrests in $530 million cyber identity fraud scheme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday announced indictments of 36 people in a global internet identity theft scheme that caused more than $530 million in losses to consumers, businesses and financial institutions.

International law enforcement authorities arrested 13 defendants from the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Kosovo and Serbia.

“Today’s indictment and arrests mark one of the largest cyberfraud enterprise prosecutions ever undertaken by the Department of Justice,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General John Cronan. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander)

