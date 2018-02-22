FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 22, 2018 / 4:35 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. Treasury to sell $118 bln in bills

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds background)

WASHINGTON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said on Thursday it will sell record amounts of three-month and six-month short-term government debt next Monday and increased the offering size of one-year bills by $2 billion next Tuesday.

The government will auction $51 billion and $45 billion of three-month bills and six-month bills, respectively, for a second straight week.

The Treasury will sell $22 billion in one-year T-bills, more than the $20 billion it sold on Jan. 30.

The three T-bill sales are expected to bring in $24 billion in new cash for the government, Jefferies LLC money market strategist Tom Simons wrote in a research note.

The Treasury is scheduled to announce the size of the upcoming one-month bill auction on Monday.

Earlier this week, the Treasury sold $55 billion in one-month debt at an interest rate of 1.401 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

