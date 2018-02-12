FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 12, 2018 / 7:05 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

U.S. net bill supply seen totaling $290 bln in 4 weeks -JPMorgan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department would sell about $290 billion in net ultra short-term debt in the next four weeks in the aftermath a budget agreement last week to suspended the federal debt limit into March 2019, JPMorgan analysts said on Monday.

This increase in bill issuance would bring the government’s cash balance toward $340 billion by the end of April after the Treasury had reduced its cash balance in anticipation of hitting its statutory borrowing limit of $19.9 trillion. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by David Gregorio)

