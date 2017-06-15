FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House still weighing how to handle raising debt ceiling-Mulvaney
June 15, 2017 / 2:26 PM / 2 months ago

White House still weighing how to handle raising debt ceiling-Mulvaney

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 15 (Reuters) - The White House has not decided whether Congress should pass a bill raising the debt ceiling without including any additional financial reforms, White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said on Thursday.

"There are various thoughts about how to get something passed, but I don't think we've settled on how to move forward yet," Mulvaney told reporters at a briefing.

"Will it be a clean debt ceiling vote? Will it be a debt ceiling vote with some type of reforms attached to it? I don't think we've settled on that," he said. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

