FILE PHOTO: Admiral John Richardson, Chief of U.S. Naval Operations, waits for Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe before their meeting at the Prime Minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, 18 December 2017. REUTERS/Franck Robichon/Pool/File photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - The chief of U.S. naval operations, Admiral John Richardson, on Friday said he had urged Chinese counterparts to follow international rules during naval encounters at sea to ensure safety.

Speaking to reporters in the Japanese capital, Richardson added that sending a U.S. aircraft carrier through the Taiwan Strait remained an option for the U.S. Navy, despite advances in China’s military technology.