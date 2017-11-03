FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump calls Bergdahl decision a "disgrace": Twitter
November 3, 2017 / 5:32 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Trump calls Bergdahl decision a "disgrace": Twitter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump condemned a military judge’s order on Friday to spare Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl from prison after he pleaded guilty to deserting his post in Afghanistan in 2009.

U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One for travel to Hawaii, on his way to an extended trip to five countries in Asia, from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S. November 3, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“The decision on Sergeant Bergdahl is a complete and total disgrace to our Country and to our Military,” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter. The judge also ordered Bergdahl, who was captured by the Taliban, to be dishonorably discharged and recommended that he be demoted.

Reporting by Makini Brice

