2 months ago
U.S. military unfunded requirement list at $33 billion -Mattis
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Huge protest rally brings Mumbai to a standstill
June 13, 2017 / 2:56 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. military unfunded requirement list at $33 billion -Mattis

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Tuesday that the military had presented to Congress an unfunded requirements list of $33 billion for fiscal year 2018.

"I have reviewed the unfunded requirements, I believe it is $33 billion and I think if we were to receive more money those requests are appropriate," Mattis said appearing before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing.

Mattis added that the Pentagon is likely to seek budget growth of three to five percent from 2019 to 2023. (Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

