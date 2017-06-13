FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Blockade of Qatar a 'very complex situation' - Mattis
#World News
June 13, 2017

Blockade of Qatar a 'very complex situation' - Mattis

U.S. Secretary of Defence Jim Mattis speaks at a press conference at the Australia-United States Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN) at Government House in Sydney, Australia, June 5, 2017.Jason Reed

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Monday that the blockade against Qatar by Gulf states including Saudi Arabia was a "very complex situation" and it was an area where common ground had to be found.

Mattis told the House Armed Services Committee that Qatar's emir had inherited a difficult situation and was moving in the right direction.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt have cut diplomatic and transport ties with Qatar, accusing Doha of backing terrorism.

Reporting by Idrees Ali and Mike Stone; Editing by Richard Chang

