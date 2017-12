Dec 27 (Reuters) - Disneyland in California was affected by a power outage on Wednesday, it said on Twitter.

"We have experienced a power outage near Toontown and Fantasyland. We are working diligently to restore power to the affected areas as soon as possible," Disneyland said in a tweet. bit.ly/2C16pHe (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)