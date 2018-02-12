FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Singapore Airshow
Sports
Budget 2018
Pictures
Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 12, 2018 / 11:04 AM / a day ago

New York's Westminster Show: Where "Good Dog!" is not good enough

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 12 (Reuters) - For the nearly 3,000 dogs converging on New York City on Monday for the annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, “Good Dog!” is a dreaded assessment but “Best Dog!” is a dream come true.

This year’s two-day event draws challengers from all 50 U.S. states and 16 other countries, including Canada, Mexico, Japan, Russia, Australia and China, Westminster Kennel Club said in a statement.

It is the second-oldest U.S. sporting event, and some view it as the canine version of the Olympic Games, which coincidentally are taking place simultaneously in South Korea.

A total of 2,882 dogs are set to compete with the top dog picked as Best of Show on Tuesday, organizers said.

Last year, the world-renowned contest for purebred canines drew 2,798 competitors.

The competition features dogs from 201 breeds and varieties, from muscular French bulldogs to butterfly-eared papillons.

Dogs are divided into seven groups: hounds, toys, nonsporting, herding, working, sporting and terrier. The dogs crowned champion of each of the seven groups then vie for the Best of Show trophy.

Rumor, a female German shepherd, was named Best in Show at last year’s competition. (Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.