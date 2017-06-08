FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dominion assesses future of Connecticut Millstone nuclear plant
June 8, 2017 / 12:07 PM / 2 months ago

Dominion assesses future of Connecticut Millstone nuclear plant

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Dominion Energy Inc said on Thursday that it will "continue assessing" its investments in Connecticut after the state house failed to pass a bill that would allow the state to buy electricity from Dominion's Millstone nuclear power plant.

Millstone is one of several nuclear plants in the U.S. Northeast and Midwest that analysts have said could close before their licenses expire as weak power prices make it uneconomic to keep the reactors running without some form of state support.

Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

