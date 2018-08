NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is expanding at a 4.3 percent annualised rate in the third quarter, the Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDPNow forecast model showed on Thursday following the release of the housing starts data for July.

FILE PHOTO: Development and construction continues on a large-scale housing project of over 600 homes in Oceanside, California, U.S., June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

This was unchanged from the GDP growth pace calculated by the regional Fed’s forecast programme on Wednesday.