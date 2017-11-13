FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. runs $63 billion budget deficit in October
#Economic News
November 13, 2017 / 7:39 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

U.S. runs $63 billion budget deficit in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. federal government ran a $63 billion deficit in October as Washington ramped up spending, the Treasury Department said on Monday.

The government boosted outlays in October to $299 billion, up $31 billion from the same month of last year. Revenues grew to $235 billion, up $14 billion from a year earlier.

The deficit was in line with expectations of analysts polled by Reuters.

Accounting for calendar differences, the deficit widened in October to $116 billion from $86 billion in the same month of 2016.

Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci

