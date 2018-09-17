FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Economic News
September 17, 2018 / 10:46 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

'Who broke the law?' Cohn says in defending Wall Street's role in crisis

Anna Irrera

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Gary Cohn, the former economic adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, gave a ringing endorsement of Wall Street bankers on Monday, arguing that borrowers were just as responsible for the 2007-2009 financial crisis as lenders and ridiculing rules intended to make the system stronger in its aftermath.

Former Director of the U.S. National Economic Council Gary Cohn speaks at a Reuters Newsmaker event in New York City, U.S., September 17, 2018. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

In a wide-ranging conversation at an event hosted by Reuters Breakingviews that was pegged to the 10-year anniversary of Lehman Brothers’ collapse, Cohn’s comments mostly tracked the sentiment of Wall Street bankers and other wealthy Americans who have felt unfairly maligned for the mortgage market’s collapse and the economic downturn that ensued.

Once the No. 2 executive at Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N), Cohn argued that no top bankers should have gone to jail for their role in the crisis because they did not necessarily do anything illegal, despite what populist movements like Occupy Wall Street have demanded.

Slideshow (4 Images)

“Who broke the law? I just want to know who you think broke the law,” said Cohn, before noting that former Lehman Chief Executive Dick Fuld lost a big chunk of his net worth when his company filed for bankruptcy.

He also said JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) CEO Jamie Dimon would be a “phenomenal” choice for president.

He criticized Elizabeth Warren, a prominent Democratic Senator who often attacks big banks, for using a simplistic measure of industry profitability and said rules that were part of the Dodd-Frank reform package have only solidified big banks’ competitive position.

“We haven’t ended ‘too big to fail,’” Cohn said. “We made rules and regulations that made (the big banks) bigger. Congratulations.”

Since leaving the Trump administration in December, Cohn has been spending time with his family and exploring business opportunities, he said.

Reporting by Anna Irrera; Writing by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.