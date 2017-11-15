FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. business inventories unchanged in September
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Long-persecuted Ahmadis fear becoming election scapegoat
Pakistan
Long-persecuted Ahmadis fear becoming election scapegoat
Q&A: Too much nonsense in Bollywood, says Rohit Shetty
BOLLYWOOD
Q&A: Too much nonsense in Bollywood, says Rohit Shetty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
November 15, 2017 / 3:12 PM / in 13 hours

U.S. business inventories unchanged in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. business inventories were unchanged in September amid a jump in sales, government data showed on Wednesday.

The Commerce Department said the unchanged reading in business inventories followed a downwardly revised 0.6 percent increase in August. Inventories are a key component of gross domestic product and were previously reported to have risen 0.7 percent in August.

Retail inventories fell 0.9 percent in September instead of the 1.0 percent drop reported last month. Inventory investment contributed 0.73 percentage point to the economy’s 3.0 percent annualized growth pace in the third quarter.

Business sales shot up 1.4 percent in September, adding to August’s 0.8 percent increase. At September’s sales pace, it would take 1.36 months for businesses to clear shelves, down from 1.38 months in August. (Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.