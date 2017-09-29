FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Upper Midwest factory growth accelerates in Sept
September 29, 2017 / 1:00 PM / 18 days ago

U.S. Upper Midwest factory growth accelerates in Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - A measure of factory activity in the U.S. Upper Midwest improved in September to its highest level in six months, led by stronger readings in new orders, production and employment, a private survey released on Friday showed.

Marquette University and the Institute for Supply Management-Milwaukee said their seasonally adjusted index on manufacturing in the Milwaukee region rose to 60.24 in September from 55.41 in August.

The September figure was strongest since the 61.77 reached in March when it was the highest reading since November 2014.

This barometer marked 11 consecutive months of manufacturing expansion in the Upper Midwest region.

A reading above 50 indicates regional factory activity is expanding. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

