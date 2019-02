Flags fly over the Federal Reserve Headquarters on a windy day in Washington, U.S., May 26, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Files

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is growing at a 1.08 percent pace in the first quarter based on this week’s disappointing data on inflation, retail sales and industrial output, the New York Federal Reserve’s Nowcast model showed on Friday.

This was slower than the 2.17 percent rate calculated by the N.Y. Fed model a week earlier.