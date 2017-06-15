FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
U.S. Mid-Atlantic factory activity slows in June - Philly Fed
June 15, 2017 / 12:46 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. Mid-Atlantic factory activity slows in June - Philly Fed

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - The Philadelphia Federal Reserve said on Thursday its gauge on U.S. Mid-Atlantic business activity slowed in June, suggesting a renewed pullback in the region's manufacturing industries.

The Philadelphia Federal Reserve said its business activity index fell to 27.6 in June from 38.8 the month before. The latest figure was above economists' expectations of 24.0, according to a Reuters poll. Any reading above zero indicates expansion in the region's manufacturing. The survey covers factories in eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and Delaware. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

