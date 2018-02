U.S. wholesale inventories for December revised higher

WASHINGTON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - U.S. wholesale inventories rose more than initially estimated in December.

The Commerce Department said on Friday that wholesale inventories rose 0.4 percent after a revised 0.6 percent rise in November. The department reported last month that wholesale inventories rose 0.2 percent in December.

Sales at wholesalers rose 1.2 percent in December after gaining 1.9 percent in November.

At December’s sales pace it would take wholesalers 1.22 months to deplete stocks, compared with 1.23 in November.