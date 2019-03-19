University of Southern California says it may expel students linked to admissions cheating

FILE PHOTO: A sign is pictured on the grounds of University of Southern California in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - The University of Southern California said it may expel students linked to the largest college-admissions cheating scandal in U.S. history after it completes a reviews of their records.

The school said on Monday night that it has already “placed holds on the accounts of students who may be associated with the alleged admissions scheme,” preventing them from registering for classes or acquiring transcripts.

“Following the review, we will take the proper action related to their status, up to revoking admission or expulsion,” the college said in a tweet on Monday night.

The move would affect the daughters of “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli. The parents were among 50 people charged last week for their alleged involvement in what federal prosecutors called a $25 million bribery and fraud scam.

The mastermind of the scheme last week pleaded guilty to racketeering charges for bribing coaches, cheating on standardized tests and fabricating athletic profiles to help children of wealthy families gain admission to top universities including Yale, Stanford and Georgetown.

Prosecutors said some students involved in the scandal were not aware that their parents had made the alleged dishonest arrangements, although in other cases they knowingly took part. None of the children were charged.