NBC pulls Trump ad linking immigration and crime ahead of elections

NEW YORK (Reuters) - NBC on Monday pulled a controversial TV ad on immigration that was endorsed by President Donald Trump and deemed “racist” by CNN.

The primetime ad, paid for by Donald J. Trump for President, ran during a “Sunday Night Football” broadcast and linked Luis Bracamontes, an undocumented immigrant convicted of killing two sheriff’s deputies in California in 2014 to the caravan of immigrants fleeing Central America. (Full Story)

“After further review we recognize the insensitive nature of the ad and have decided to cease airing it across our properties as soon as possible,” said a spokesperson for NBC Universal, owned by Comcast Corp CMCSA.O, in an emailed statement on Monday.

The ad was earlier rejected by CNN who labeled it “racist.”

“CNN has made it abundantly clear in its editorial coverage that this ad is racist. When presented with an opportunity to be paid to take a version of this ad, we declined. Those are the facts,” the network tweeted on Nov. 3.