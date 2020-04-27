U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorses Joe Biden for president

FILE PHOTO: 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the Presidential Gun Sense Forum in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Scott Morgan/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. House Of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has endorsed Joe Biden for president, according to a video statement released by her on Monday.

Pelosi’s endorsement of the Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president follows that of U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, former president Barack Obama and former presidential candidate Al Gore, who all threw their support behind Biden earlier this month.