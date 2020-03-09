Democratic U.S. Senator Booker endorses Biden for 2020 presidential nod

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator and former Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker on Monday endorsed former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden for the party’s 2020 presidential nomination.

“The answer to hatred & division is to reignite our spirit of common purpose,” Booker tweeted, adding that Biden would “show there’s more that unites us than divides us” and would “restore honour to the Oval Office and tackle our most pressing challenges.”