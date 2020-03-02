Pete Buttigieg plans to endorse Joe Biden in Democratic primary

FILE PHOTO: Former Vice President Joe Biden and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg discuss an issue at the ninth Democratic 2020 U.S. Presidential candidates debate at the Paris Theater in Las Vegas Nevada, U.S., February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg plans to endorse Joe Biden in the Democratic presidential nominating contest on Monday, shortly after ending his own bid for the White House, a top Buttigieg adviser told Reuters.

The boost to Biden comes along with an endorsement from outgoing rival Amy Klobuchar, a day before 14 states vote on Super Tuesday, in an apparent bid to consolidate support behind Biden and stop U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders.