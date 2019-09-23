U.S. Democrats announce tighter criteria for fifth presidential debate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Democratic National Committee on Monday announced new criteria for the fifth presidential debate in November, requiring candidates to receive 3 percent or more support in at least four opinion polls and have 165,000 unique donors.

FILE PHOTO: Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidates (L-R) U.S. Senator Michael Bennet, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, former HUD Secretary Julian Castro, U.S. Senator Cory Booker, former Vice President Joe Biden, U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Washington Governor Jay Inslee and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio pose together before the start of the second night of the second U.S. 2020 presidential Democratic candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, July 31, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Candidates also will be required to receive 5 percent or more support in at least two polls in states that hold early presidential nominating contests: Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina or Nevada, the DNC said.

They must show a minimum of 600 unique donors per state in at least 20 U.S. states, territories or the District of Columbia, it said.

The new requirements promise to further cull the large Democratic field of 19 candidates seeking to challenge Republican President Donald Trump in the November 2020 election. Former Vice President Joe Biden has led most opinion polls so far, followed by U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.

The sprawling field has made it difficult for lesser-known candidates to register in the minds of Democratic voters, with several polling at 1 percent or less nationally.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio ended his 2020 bid on Friday, saying the party’s rules for qualifying for televised debates had made it hard for him to continue. He failed to qualify for a Sept. 12 debate that featured the 10 leading candidates for the party’s nomination.

Criteria for the September and October debates required donations from at least 130,000 people and support of at least 2% in four DNC-approved polls.

U.S. Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey will drop out of the running unless he can raise $1.7 million over the next 10 days left in the fundraising quarter, his campaign said on Saturday.

“If we don’t have the money to grow, we are not going to stay competitive in this race,” Booker told MSNBC on Monday. “I don’t want to stick around if I’m not in this to win it.”

The next debate will be held in Westerville, Ohio, on Oct. 15 and possibly Oct. 16, depending on the number of qualifying candidates.