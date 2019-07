Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) speaks before campaigning door-to-door in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., July 13, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - Democratic presidential hopeful Cory booker raised $4.5 million in the three months ended June 30, nearly a quarter of it in the four days after a strong appearance in the party’s first debate, his campaign said Monday.

Booker, a U.S. senator from New Jersey, is one of 24 candidates seeking the Democratic party’s nomination to take on Republican Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.