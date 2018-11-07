Trump says Democrat Pelosi 'deserves' to be House speaker

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday threw his support behind top House Democrat Nancy Pelosi, saying she ought to be U.S. House Speaker, one day after Democrats won enough seats in the midterm congressional election to take control of Congress’ lower chamber.

“In all fairness, Nancy Pelosi deserves to be chosen Speaker of the House by the Democrats. If they give her a hard time, perhaps we will add some Republican votes. She has earned this great honor,” Trump said in a post on Twitter.