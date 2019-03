Beto O'Rourke speaks to Oprah Winfrey on stage during a taping of her TV show in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., February 5, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/Files

(Reuters) - Former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke has announced his bid for next year’s U.S. presidential election, CNN reported on Thursday.

O’Rourke, the latest in a growing field of candidates seeking the Democratic Party nomination, was heading to Iowa on Thursday to drum up support for his bid.