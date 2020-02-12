Former Governor Deval Patrick withdraws from Democratic presidential race

FILE PHOTO: Deval Patrick appears on stage at a First in the West Event at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick withdrew from the race for the 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential nomination on Wednesday, failing to win enough support after a late entry into the crowded field.

“I believed and still believe we had a strong case to make for being able to deliver better outcomes,” Patrick said in a statement. “But the vote in New Hampshire last night was not enough for us to create the practical wind at the campaign’s back to go on to the next round of voting.”

“So I have decided to suspend the campaign, effective immediately,” he said.

Patrick, an African American and close ally of former President Barack Obama, jumped into the race in November. He said he respected the large field of Democrats seeking to challenge Republican Donald Trump in November’s election, but wanted to shift the race’s focus.

In a campaign video announcing his bid, Patrick, 63, cited anxiety and anger among Americans who feel their government and the economy has let them down. He said he was determined “to build a better, more sustainable, more inclusive American dream for the next generation.”

“This time is about the character of the country,” he said in the video. “This time is more than removing an unpopular and divisive leader, as important as that is, but about delivering instead for you.”

The Harvard-trained lawyer and two-term former governor resigned in November as a managing director of the Boston investment firm Bain Capital, a company representative said at the time.