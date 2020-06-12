Trump to accept Republican nomination in Jacksonville, Florida

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion with members of the faith community, law enforcement and small business at Gateway Church Dallas Campus in Dallas, Texas, U.S., June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will accept the Republican presidential nomination in Jacksonville, Florida, this summer after balking at having the event in Charlotte, North Carolina, due to the state’s coronavirus social-distancing rules.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement on Thursday the official business of the party’s convention would still be held in Charlotte but the celebration of Trump’s nomination would be moved to Jacksonville.