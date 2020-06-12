World News
June 12, 2020 / 1:38 AM / Updated an hour ago

Trump to accept Republican nomination in Jacksonville, Florida

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion with members of the faith community, law enforcement and small business at Gateway Church Dallas Campus in Dallas, Texas, U.S., June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will accept the Republican presidential nomination in Jacksonville, Florida, this summer after balking at having the event in Charlotte, North Carolina, due to the state’s coronavirus social-distancing rules.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement on Thursday the official business of the party’s convention would still be held in Charlotte but the celebration of Trump’s nomination would be moved to Jacksonville.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

