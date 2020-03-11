At a glance: Democratic presidential primary results and state delegate counts

(Reuters) - Former Vice President Joe Biden secured sweeping victories on Tuesday, picking up wins in three of the six states holding contests in the race to select the Democratic presidential nominee to take on Republican President Donald Trump in November.

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop on gun violence in Columbus, Ohio, U.S., March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont are in a two-way battle for the party’s nod. A candidate needs at least 1,991 delegates to secure the nomination, and Biden led the delegate count heading into Tuesday’s contests.

At stake in Tuesday’s contests were 352 delegates. Based on early partial results, Biden has won at least 83 delegates and Sanders at least 29, according to Edison Research.

Here is a quick look at the state of play:

MICHIGAN

Delegate count: 125

Joe Biden was projected to win. Biden will win at least 32 delegates and Sanders at least 19 delegates.

The biggest prize on Tuesday, Michigan appeared poised to deliver a crucial victory for Biden. Both candidates have campaigned hard in the state, where Sanders pulled off a stunning upset over eventual nominee Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Democratic primary.

Polls closed at 9 p.m. EDT (0100 GMT Wednesday)

MISSOURI

Delegate count: 68

Biden was projected to win Missouri and secure at least 23 delegates. Sanders will win at least 10 delegates.

While neither campaign made a major investment in Missouri, Biden’s support from black voters helped propel him to victory in the state. Sanders lost Missouri by a tiny margin to Clinton in 2016.

Polls closed at 8 p.m. EDT (0000 GMT on Wednesday).

MISSISSIPPI

Delegate count: 36

Biden won Mississippi and will secure at least 28 delegates.

Biden was the clear favorite in Mississippi, given his strength among black voters and his dominant performance last week in neighboring Alabama. In 2016, more than two-thirds of Democratic primary voters in Mississippi were black.

Polls closed at 8 p.m. EDT (0000 GMT on Wednesday).

WASHINGTON STATE

Delegate count: 89

Sanders cruised to victory in this liberal-leaning state in 2016. But recent polls have suggested a surging Biden has closed the gap, even though Sanders has a far bigger presence on the ground. Washington switched this year from holding caucuses - a format that has historically helped Sanders by drawing a younger, more activist electorate - to a primary election in which voters cast their ballots by mail. A loss for Sanders, would be a bad sign for his prospects.

Polls closed at 11 p.m. EDT (0300 GMT on Wednesday).

IDAHO

Delegate count: 20

There was no public polling of Idaho. Sanders easily won the state in 2016, but its shift to a primary from caucuses could hurt his chances for a repeat.

Polls closed at 11 p.m. EDT (0300 GMT on Wednesday)

NORTH DAKOTA

Delegate count: 14

Like Idaho, North Dakota strongly backed Sanders in 2016. Unlike Idaho, the state has chosen to stick with caucuses in 2020, a system seen as an advantage for Sanders and his intensely loyal followers. There was no public polling of North Dakota.

Polls closed 8 p.m. EDT (0000 GMT on Wednesday).

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders greets supporters outside of a polling station in Dearborn Heights, Michigan, U.S., March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

DEMOCRATS ABROAD

Delegate count: 13

New in 2020, this global primary allows Democrats living abroad, including many who relocated permanently or work for the U.S. State Department, to participate in voting that ended on Tuesday. Democrats could either vote at hundreds of voting centers around the world between March 3 and Tuesday, or send in ballots by midnight PST (0700 GMT on Wednesday).