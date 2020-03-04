At a glance: Super Tuesday states and delegate counts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former Vice President Joe Biden won at least nine large states in a strong showing on Super Tuesday while his main rival Bernie Sanders was on pace to pick up four, including California.

With partial results in from all 14 Super Tuesday states and one U.S. territory, Biden was forecast to win at least 264 delegates, with Bernie Sanders getting at least 190, Elizabeth Warren 16, Michael Bloomberg 11, and Tulsi Gabbard one.

Here is a quick look at what happened in the voting to choose a Democratic challenger to President Donald Trump in November.

CALIFORNIA

Delegate count: 415

Media reports projected Sanders would win the state. He had 31.1% support with returns in from 58% of precincts, with Biden in second place at 21.4%.

Sanders will win at least 48 delegates and Biden will win at least 27.

California was one of the most closely watched states, with its large number of delegates making it the biggest prize of the night. Sanders had been widely expected to win there and hoped to run up a big lead in delegates, while Biden was hoping to remain close enough to prevent a blowout. The results showed Biden doing much better than expected.

TEXAS

Delegate count: 228

Biden won Texas in one of the big surprises of Super Tuesday.

With 94% of precincts reporting, Biden led with 33.4% support, while Sanders had 29.8%. Both men will win at least 20 delegates.

Sanders had been widely favored to win but Biden invested heavily in the state and enjoyed a late surge in support as other moderate candidates pulled out of the race.

Former New York Mayor Bloomberg also spent massively in the state and appeared to be taking a share of the moderate vote. With more than half the precincts reporting, he was in third with 16%.

NORTH CAROLINA

Delegate count: 110

Biden won the state and will secure at least 35 delegates. Sanders will win at least 15 delegates.

Biden’s victory was largely fueled by his overwhelming advantage among black voters.

VIRGINIA

Delegate count: 99

Biden easily won and secured at least 49 delegates. Sanders will win at least 19 delegates. Senator Elizabeth Warren will take at least one delegate.

The state has been trending more liberal in recent elections. Bloomberg invested heavily there, flooding television with advertisements. But Biden benefited from voters who only decided in the last few days.

MASSACHUSETTS

Delegate count: 91

Biden won and is projected to secure at least 27 delegates, with Sanders 21, and Warren 12.

Warren had once been considered the favorite in the state she represents in the U.S. Senate. Sanders was considered her biggest threat. But Biden’s surprise victory - after spending no money there nor deploying any staff - solidified his big night.

MINNESOTA

Delegate count: 75

Biden won and will pick up at least 20 delegates, with Sanders winning at least 11.

Senator Amy Klobuchar had been favored to win her home state of Minnesota. But on Monday, she ended her campaign and threw her support behind Biden.

COLORADO

Delegate count: 67

Sanders won and will pick up at least 13 delegates, with Biden and Bloomberg both getting at least five and Warren at least three.

After Biden outperformed him in the South, Sanders is hoping states like Colorado will fuel a Super Tuesday advantage.

TENNESSEE

Delegate count: 64

Biden won and will secure at least 21 delegates, while Sanders will win at least 10 delegates.

With no opinion polls assessing the Democratic primary in the state, campaigns were banking on trying to capture a surprise win there. Bloomberg invested heavily in time and resources, while Biden hoped his support among African Americans would carry him to victory.

ALABAMA

Delegate count: 52

Biden won easily and will secure at least 25 delegates. Sanders will win at least 3.

Biden continued his Deep South wins. His advantage among black voters, who make up much of the state’s Democratic electorate, propelled him to the victory.

OKLAHOMA

Delegate count: 37

Biden won and will get at least 11 delegates, with Sanders getting at least six.

Oklahoma is Warren’s birthplace but early results found her well behind.

ARKANSAS

Delegate count: 31

Biden won the state and will secure at least 12 delegates. Sanders will win at least four delegates and Bloomberg at least two.

Bloomberg made one of his first campaign appearances in Arkansas and picked up endorsements from elected officials there, but appears likely to finish in third place behind Biden and Sanders.

UTAH

Delegate count: 29

Sanders was projected to win the state and secure at least 3 delegates.

The western state has traditionally been conservative, but liberal pockets in places like Salt Lake City and Park City could prove beneficial to Sanders. Two opinion polls conducted earlier this year found him with a lead.

MAINE

Delegate count: 24

Several hours after polls closed, the state was still too close to call.

With results in from almost 72% of precincts, Biden had 33.8% of the vote and Sanders had 32.2%. Both will win at least seven Maine delegates.

Sanders is well known to Maine voters as a senator for nearby Vermont and had been the favorite going into Super Tuesday.

VERMONT

Delegate count: 16

Sanders won Vermont and secured at least 10 delegates, with Biden winning at least five.

Sanders has represented Vermont in Congress for decades and was expected to win easily.

AMERICAN SAMOA

Delegate count: 6

Bloomberg won American Samoa and will secure at least four delegates. U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard won a single delegate, her first in the primary contest.

The U.S. Pacific Ocean territory held a single caucus to allocate its delegates.

DEMOCRATS ABROAD

Delegate count: 13

This new contest allows Democrats living abroad, many of them who relocated permanently or work for the State Department, to have a voice in the nominating contest.

Voting began on Tuesday and will continue for a week.