Technology News
August 1, 2018 / 1:54 PM / in 36 minutes

Facebook, Twitter, Google executives to testify in U.S. Senate September 5

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senior executives of Facebook Inc, Twitter Inc and Alphabet Inc.’s Google will testify to the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee on Sept. 5, Senator Mark Warner, the committee’s Democratic vice chairman, said on Wednesday.

U.S. Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) speaks with news media at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, U.S., July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

“We will be hosting senior executives from Facebook, Twitter and, yes, Google at a hearing on Sept. 5. To hear the plans they have in place, to press them to do more, and to work together to address this challenge,” Warner said at a hearing looking into foreign efforts to influence U.S. elections through the use of social media.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Bernadette Baum

