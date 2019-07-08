Democratic U.S. Rep. Swalwell to end long-shot bid for White House - reports

FILE PHOTO: Rep. Eric Swalwell speaks during the second night of the first Democratic presidential candidates debate in Miami, Florida, U.S. June 27, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell is expected to announce on Monday that he will drop out of the presidential race, according to reports, ending a long-shot bid fuelled in part by his efforts to investigate Republican President Donald Trump.

Swalwell, 38, of California, was one of the more aggressive candidates on the debate stage last month, challenging former Vice President Joe Biden to “pass the torch” to a younger generation. But the attack did little to improve Swalwell’s standing in the crowded field vying for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. He is in jeopardy of falling short of the qualification requirements for the next round of debates.

Swalwell has raised his profile in recent years by becoming a staple on cable television news, especially to talk about investigations of the Trump administration. But Swalwell has consistently trailed in 2020 presidential polls.

His campaign office did not respond to a request for comment on his planned announcement at a news conference scheduled for 4 p.m. EST (2000 GMT).

He is expected to seek re-election to Congress, according to reports.

Swalwell is among the youngest candidates vying for the Democratic nomination, along with Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and Representative Tulsi Gabbard from Hawaii, both of whom are 37. The minimum age to serve as U.S. president is 35.

Swalwell said tackling student debt and gun violence were among the reasons he jumped into the race.