U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledges supporters during a campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio., U.S., November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will hold a news conference on Wednesday morning, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a post on Twitter, following results from Tuesday’s midterm congressional election.

The news conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. (1630 GMT) at the White House’s East Room, Sanders said.