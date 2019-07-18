U.S. generation of renewable fuel credits fall modestly in June - EPA

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) sign is seen on the podium at EPA headquarters in Washington, U.S., July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ting Shen/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The United States generated slightly fewer renewable fuel blending credits in June from the prior month, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said on Thursday.

Some 1.24 billion (D6) blending credits were generated in June, down from 1.29 billion in May, and 357 million biodiesel (D4) blending credits were generated in June, compared with 382.7 million a month earlier.

The credits are used by oil refiners and importers to show compliance with EPA-mandated ethanol blending quotas for petroleum-based fuels. They are generated with every gallon of biofuel produced.