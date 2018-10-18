EPA chief says agency can expand ethanol sales without Congress

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler said on Thursday the agency has the authority to allow sales of higher ethanol blends of gasoline year-round without an act of Congress.

Acting Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency Andrew Wheeler speaks during an event hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President Donald Trump announced last week that he was directing the EPA to lift a summer ban on sales of so-called E15, in a move cheered by the corn lobby but opposed by the oil industry which threatened to sue to block it.