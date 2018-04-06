FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 6, 2018 / 5:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

Pelosi calls for U.S. EPA chief Pruitt to resign as scandal grows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Nancy Pelosi, the top Democrat in the House of Representatives, on Friday called for Scott Pruitt to resign as head of the Environmental Protection Agency amid a growing scandal involving a condo he rented at well-below-market rates from a lobbyist’s wife as well as his spending of public money.

FILE PHOTO: Scott Pruitt, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator, gestures as he testifies to the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee oversight hearing on the Environmental Protection Agency on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

Nancy Pelosi said that Pruitt’s “tenure has been a part of the Trump administration’s culture of corruption, cronyism and incompetence.” 

“Pruitt must resign,” she said in a statement.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert, editing by G Crosse

