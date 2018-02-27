FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 2:22 PM / Updated a day ago

EU to act if U.S. introduces steel tariffs, Germany warns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 27 (Reuters) - EU trade ministers agreed at a meeting that they would respond with counter-measures if the United States brings in import tariffs on steel and aluminum, German deputy economy minister Matthias Machnig said on Tuesday.

He said the introduction of tariffs, which has been floated by U.S. President Donald Trump, was incompatible with World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules and unjustifiable on national security grounds.

“I said we are preparing all options,” he told reporters on a conference call.

Machnig also said the EU needed to have a discussion on possible instruments that could protect companies against foreign takeovers made via so-called third-country investors from the outside the EU. (Reporting by Gernot Heller Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Andrea Shalal)

