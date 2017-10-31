Exxon Mobil, PDC Energy settle with U.S., states over air pollution claims

WASHINGTON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp and PDC Energy Inc will each pay a $2.5 million civil penalty to settle charges by the federal government and several states alleging the companies violated laws that aim to reduce air pollution, the U.S. Justice Department said Tuesday.

The settlement between Exxon and the department, the Environmental Protection Agency and the state of Louisiana alleges the company violated the Clean Air Act when it failed to properly operate and monitor industrial flares at some of its petrochemical facilities.

The PDC settlement with the federal government and the state of Colorado also relates to Clean Air Act violations stemming from emissions of volatile organic compounds from its oil and gas exploration and production businesses. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)