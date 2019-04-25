New York investigating Facebook over 'unauthorised' email contact collection

FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of the Facebook logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

(Reuters) - New York Attorney General Letitia James said on Thursday she is investigating Facebook Inc’s unauthorised collection of up to 1.5 million Facebook users’ email contact databases, the latest issue involving the privacy of the company’s users.

Last week, the social media firm said it “unintentionally uploaded” email contacts of up to 1.5 million new users since May 2016, adding that the “contacts were not shared with anyone and we are deleting them.”

James said on Thursday in a statement “the total number of people whose information was improperly obtained may be hundreds of millions,” citing the individuals’ contacts. Facebook did not immediately comment.