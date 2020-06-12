Fed's Barkin says some jobs lost during crisis will not come back

(Reuters) - Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Tom Barkin he fears the coronavirus pandemic could have effects that last beyond the next couple of months and that some of the jobs lost during the downturn may not come back.

Barkin said the job losses are disproportionately affecting people of color, women and people without a college education. “In many cases they will be back in jobs that they had before as those businesses come back,” Barkin said during a virtual panel organized by the Virginia Tech Office of Economic Development. “But in many cases they won’t, I think there are jobs that will go away.”