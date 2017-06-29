Fed's Bullard: Leave interest rates, next step trimming balance sheet

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - There is nothing left for the Federal Reserve to do on interest rates and the natural next step for the central bank would be to start trimming its balance sheet, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Thursday.

"I don't think we have to do anything on rates now," Bullard told an event in London.

"There's only one thing left for us to do which is to start normalising the balance sheet - in my view of the world, this is kind of the natural next step." (Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; Editing by John Geddie)